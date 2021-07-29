Tornadoes Confirmed in Windsor and Leamington Saturday

If you live in Windsor, Ont. or Leamington, Ont. and you were convinced a tornado touched down last weekend, you weren't wrong.

The Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed a tornado touched down along a 2.4 km stretch along Tecumseh Road from Windermere Road to Francois Road in Windsor, Ont. at around 9:20 p.m. Saturday.

A map tracking tornado damage through Windsor, Ont. on July 22, 2021 (Photo via Twitter/@westernuNTP)

According to the research group out of London, Ont.'s Western University, a tornado also touched down in Leamington, Ont. near Albuna Town Line and County Rd. 18 at around 9 p.m.

Research Assistant Francis Lavigne-Theriault assessed both scenes and says the tornado in Windsor, Ont. generated 125km/h winds that sheered branches from trees and caused minor roof damage.

He says the storm in Leamington, Ont. touched down over a 2.5 km area where 145 km/h winds chewed up part of a green house before cuting a path through a woodlot.

"One patch of forest, more than 50 per cent forest, the trees were uprooted or snapped," he added.