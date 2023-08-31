Toronto Argonauts agree to three-year extension with starting quarterback Kelly

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts and starting quarterback Chad Kelly have agreed to a three-year contract extension.

Kelly, 29, of Buffalo, N.Y., is in his second year with the CFL club but first as its full-time starter.

Toronto (8-1), the defending Grey Cup champion, currently sits atop the East Division standings.

Kelly, the nephew of former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, leads the CFL in rushing touchdowns (six), quarterback rating (118.7) and has completed 149-of-213 passes (70 per cent) for 2,402 yards and 16 TDs.

Toronto's offence is averaging 29.2 offensive points and 380.9 offensive yards per game, both second in the CFL.

The Argos visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-6) Monday in their annual Labour Day clash.