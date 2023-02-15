Toronto council to debate John Tory's budget today as mayor stays on for fiscal plan

Toronto City Hall will be under the spotlight today as Mayor John Tory remains in office to see his budget get debated.

Tory had announced a plan Friday night to resign after admitting to an "inappropriate relationship" with a former staffer.

But his office said Monday that Tory would remain in the mayor's chair to see his fiscal plan debated by council today.

Some councillors have been trying to convince Tory not to resign, saying the city needs strong leadership, while others have said today's budget debate could see attempts to alter certain proposals in the document.

The budget is the first Tory prepared under new "strong mayor" powers granted by the provincial government.

Those powers grant Tory a veto over changes and the ability to push through his fiscal plan with only one-third council support.