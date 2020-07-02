Toronto, Edmonton Close to Being Named NHL Hub Cities

TSN, Sportsnet, the Toronto Star and Postmedia all reported Wednesday the league is poised to pick two Canadian cities as sites for the 24 remaining teams to resume play later this summer, with the NHL attempting to crown a Stanley Cup champion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NHL did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Canadian Press.

Toronto and Edmonton were among 10 markets originally under consideration to serve as the NHL's two hubs. The league and players unveiled the format for a resumption of play in late May featuring 24 teams split between two centres where they would play in front of no fans.

The plan calls for players and staff to be segregated from the general population inside so-called ``bubbles'' in hopes of keeping the novel coronavirus at bay. The league has said it will test players daily if its plan to resume play goes ahead.

Vancouver, Las Vegas, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Minneapolis/St. Paul were the other cities in the running to be hubs before the league started to pare down the list in recent weeks.



with files from (The Canadian Press)