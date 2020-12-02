Toronto FC Coach Greg Vanney Steps Down After Six Seasons

Greg Vanney has announced he's stepping down from his roles as head coach and technical director of Toronto FC.

The Major League Soccer club made the announcement on Tuesday, following last week's playoff loss against Nashville.

Named head coach in August 2014, Vanney guided TFC to the MLS Cup in 2017 along with two other appearances in the league final.

The 46-year-old was the longest tenured coach in TFC history, holding every coaching record, including games coached and wins.

Vanney guided Toronto to the MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship in 2017, becoming the first MLS club to win a domestic treble. He wasalso named MLS and CONCACAF coach of the year that season.

Toronto FC says the search for Vanney's replacement will begin immediately.

With files from the Canadian Press