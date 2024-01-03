iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Toronto fire chief warns of lithium-ion batteries' risks after e-bike fire on subway


am800-news-ctv-national-news-e-bike-bursts-into-flames

Toronto's fire chief says fires sparked by lithium-ion batteries are a growing concern after a recent blaze aboard a subway train showed how quickly flames sparked by a faulty battery can spread.

Videos posted on social media showed flames raging inside a Toronto subway train, with smoke billowing from a train car, on New Year's Eve.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says that fire was caused by the failure of a lithium-ion battery powering an e-bike and was put out by fire crews on Sunday afternoon.

He says one person was hurt and treated for non-life-threatening injuries by paramedics.

Pegg says faulty batteries are causing more fires in Toronto, with 55 fires in the city last year that resulted from the failure of lithium-ion batteries, up from 29 such fires in 2022.

Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable batteries used in electric cars, e-bikes, laptop computers and cellphones, as well as other electronics.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE