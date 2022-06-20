Toronto man charged after woman allegedly set on fire on city bus on Friday

Toronto police say a 33-year-old man has been charged after allegedly setting a woman on fire on a city bus on Friday in what is now being investigated as a suspected hate crime.

Investigators say they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street West shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Friday for reports of an assault.

They allege a man poured a liquid substance on a woman while on board the same bus as her and then lit the liquid on fire.

Police say the man then left the area while the woman was rushed to hospital.

Police say the Toronto man was found nearby and arrested. He has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, common nuisance endangering the lives, safety or health of the public, and mischief over $5000 interfering with property.

They say the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence after consulting the police's hate crimes unit.