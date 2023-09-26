Toronto man charged with first-degree murder back in police custody

A 27-year-old man from Toronto who reportedly removed his ankle monitor has been caught by Toronto Police.

Prince Charles was charged with first-degree murder in Windsor on May 18, 2021.

He was last seen on September 5 in North York's Lawrence Heights area, near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

On Monday, the Toronto Police Service posted to social media that an arrest was made by the Toronto Police Service Fugitive Squad.

He has been charged with failing to comply with his release order and appeared in a Toronto court on Monday afternoon.