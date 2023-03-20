Toronto man facing arson charges following house explosion in Forest Glade

One person has been arrested in connection to what Windsor police call a deliberate house explosion in Forest Glade.

Police say as a result of their investigation, a 24-year-old Toronto man is charged with arson with disregard for human life and arson causing damage to property.

On March 19, shortly after 4 a.m., police were called to a home in the 10000 block of Aspen Lane following a report of a fire.

Once police arrived on the scene, officers discovered the house was completely levelled, consistent with an explosion.

Several neighbouring properties also sustained damages.

A man was found nearby with serious injuries and his clothes smelling of an accelerant. He was transported to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The Windsor Police’s Arson Unit was deployed, and through investigation, determined that the explosion was criminal in nature.

Police say this remains an active investigation which includes the Ontario Fire Marshal's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.