Toronto man facing numerous charges following DIGS unit investigation

A Toronto man has been arrested by Windsor Police, following the seizure of a loaded firearm and over $108,000 worth of drugs.

According to police, earlier this month, the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation into a suspected drug trafficking operation.

Officers say they attempted to arrest a suspect as he walked in the 200 block of McKay Ave on January 9, at 11 a.m.

When the man noticed police he rushed to his vehicle and fled the scene, hitting an officer with his car in the process.

Police say the officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

A short time later, police located and arrested the suspect at a residence in the 400 block of Mill Street.

During a search of his vehicle, officers seized:

- A Glock 27 .40 caliber pistol with a 20-round magazine

- 346 grams of crystal methamphetamine

- 253 grams of fentanyl

- 246 grams of cocaine

- 114 grams of an unknown substance (to be tested)

- $2,790 in cash

Following the investigation, 22-year-old Osayonamen Osamuyi, of Toronto, was charged with 10 criminal counts including possession of a loaded firearm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.