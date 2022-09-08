Toronto man feels 'discriminated against' after being denied entry to Rogers store in Chatham

A man from Toronto is accusing Rogers of 'discriminatory behaviour' after he was denied entry into a Rogers location in Chatham.

Anthony Engelbrecht says he and his co-workers were in Chatham for work when they visited the local Rogers store to pay their phone bills.

However, when they tried to enter the store, the doors were locked. An employee met them at the door but informed them they would not be allowed into the store without ID due to more frequent robberies to Rogers locations.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Engelbrecht says he showed ID to the woman, but she then said he needed to be from Chatham to be allowed in the store.

"The ID I understood, and then it went from rational to irrational very quickly. So that's when I started saying, 'hey, this is something more than what I thought it could be, and that I thought it was, it sounds like something discriminatory at this point'."

He says he was very calm throughout the entire confrontation, even though the Rogers employee was 'hostile'.

"She wasn't very accommodating, and she wasn't very hospitable, she was actually quite hostile. And she became increasingly hostile to the point where she said they were going to call the police if I didn't leave immediately," he says. "And my demeanour was extremely calm, so when she said she was going to call the police, to be honest, it hurt."

He says he doesn't like to see situations, such as the one he experienced, as racism. However, he felt that by the end of the confrontation.

"Sometimes I try to look at it from the most human perspective, or I try to look at it from a perspective of a person that just might be ignorant to a particular situation, but this to me was just over-discrimination. It just seemed like she didn't want us in the store, and her demeanour was pretty indicative of that from the beginning."

Engelbrecht says that Rogers has informed that the employee he dealt with will be retrained, and that customers do not need to be local area residents to visit Roger locations.

He also says Rogers offered him a discount on its plans. He calls the proposal a slap in the face and an insult given the circumstances.