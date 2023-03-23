Toronto MP resigns from Liberal caucus

A Toronto member of Parliament at the centre of allegations of Chinese meddling in Canadian affairs has resigned from the Liberal caucus and will sit as an Independent.

Han Dong told the House of Commons Wednesday night he was taking this "extraordinary step" in light of media reports attacking his reputation and loyalty to Canada.

Citing unnamed security sources Wednesday night, Global News published a report alleging Dong spoke with a Chinese diplomat in Toronto in February of 2021 about the case of the two Michaels.

At that time, Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor had been detained in China for two years.

Dong told Global News he did meet with China's consul general, but insists the way the conversation has been characterized is "absolutely untrue."