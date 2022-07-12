Toronto nets veteran goaltender Murray in deal with Ottawa

TORONTO - The Maple Leafs intense pursuit of netminder Matt Murray is over, the 28-year-old Ottawa Senators netminder is leaving the nation's capital and heading to Toronto.

Toronto acquired Murray, a third-round selection in the 2023 NHL draft and a seventh-round selection in the 2024 draft from the Senators in exchange for future considerations. Ottawa will retain 25 per cent of Murray's salary as part of the Monday trade.

Murray has appeared in 246 regular-season games with Ottawa (2020-21 to 2021-22) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (2015-16 to 2019-2020) over the course of his seven-year NHL career, posting a record of 132-78-22 with a 2.77 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and 14 shutouts.

In the playoffs, the Thunder Bay, Ont., native owns a record of 29-21 with a 2.18 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage and six shutouts. Murray was a part of Pittsburgh's Stanley Cup championship teams in 2016 and 2017.

In international competition, Murray helped Canada capture a silver medal at the 2019 IIHF World Championship and suited up with Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Murray was originally selected by the Penguins in the third round (83rd overall) in the 2012 NHL draft.