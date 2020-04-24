Toronto Neurosurgeon Who Murdered Wife Faces Disciplinary Hearing

A Toronto neurosurgeon who murdered his wife two days after she filed for divorce faces a disciplinary hearing today.

The disciplinary committee of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario will hold a hearing for Mohammed Shamji, who faces allegations of professional misconduct related to his murder conviction and other criminal charges.

The hearing will be held via teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regulator alleges in a notice of hearing that Shamji provided inaccurate information in his application for independent practice in 2012, failing to disclose criminal charges related to a domestic assault in Ottawa in 2005.

It also alleges Shamji has been found guilty of an offence that is relevant to his suitability to practise.

Shamji pleaded guilty in 2019 to second-degree murder in the 2016 killing of his wife, Dr. Elana Fric Shamji, a Tecumseh native.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years.

The body of the 40-year-old woman was discovered in a suitcase along the Humber River.

The couple had three children together.