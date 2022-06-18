iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Toronto police arrest a man after allegedly setting a woman on fire outside a subway station

kipling-station-ctv toronto-am800

Police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly set a woman on fire outside a subway station in Toronto's west end.
Investigators say reports of an assault at Kipling station came in about midday and allege the man poured a liquid substance on the woman and then lit the liquid on fire.
 The woman was rushed to hospital and the CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission says the organization is ``shocked'' by the alleged attack.
The commission says subway service between Kipling and Islington stations in Toronto was halted. 


 

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE