Toronto police arrest a man after allegedly setting a woman on fire outside a subway station

Police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly set a woman on fire outside a subway station in Toronto's west end.

Investigators say reports of an assault at Kipling station came in about midday and allege the man poured a liquid substance on the woman and then lit the liquid on fire.

The woman was rushed to hospital and the CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission says the organization is ``shocked'' by the alleged attack.

The commission says subway service between Kipling and Islington stations in Toronto was halted.



