Toronto police dog shot dead during search for armed suspect

TORONTO - A Toronto police dog was killed Tuesday evening while officers were looking for an armed suspect.

Police say they were called to the area of Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue after receiving reports of gunshots.

They say the dog, named Bingo, was shot and killed during an "interaction."

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw gave his condolences to Bingo's partner and the K9 unit in a tweet and thanked Bingo for his service.

Police say a suspect is injured and that as a result, the Special Investigations Unit has been notified.

No further details were provided about the interaction that led to Bingo's death.