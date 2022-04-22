Toronto police to increase visibility on TTC after violent incidents, Tory says

Toronto Mayor John Tory says police are working to increase their visibility on the city's transit system in the wake of recent incidents of random violence.

Tory met with Toronto police Chief James Ramer and Toronto Transit Commission CEO Rick Leary on Thursday to discuss safety days after the incidents.

Tory says Ramer is working to boost the presence of officers in the coming days and weeks.

On Sunday night, a woman was seriously injured after she was allegedly pushed onto the subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge station.

Late Tuesday, a man was seriously injured after he was allegedly stabbed on the platform at St. George subway station.

Arrests have been made in both cases.