Toronto Public Health confirms second case of monkeypox in city

Toronto Public Health says there is a second case of monkeypox in the city less than a week after its first confirmed case.

Public health announced the first confirmed case of the virus on May 26.

The public health department says there are six other cases still under investigation.

There have been nine negative cases in Toronto.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that comes from the same family of viruses that causes smallpox, which the World Health Organization declared eradicated around the globe in 1980.

Toronto public health says that the virus does not spread easily between people and is not as transmissible as COVID-19.