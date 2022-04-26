Toronto Raptors beat Philadelphia 76ers 103-88 to force Game 6
PHILADELPHIA - The Toronto Raptors faced elimination for the second time in three days and came out victorious once again.
Pascal Siakam scored 23 points and 10 rebounds and the Raptors beat the 76ers 103-88 on Monday to cut Philadelphia's lead in their best-of-seven opening-round playoff series to 3-2.
Precious Achiuwa had 17 points, while OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. finished with 16 apiece for the Raptors, who were missing injured all-star guard Fred VanVleet. Scottie Barnes, in his second game back after sitting two with a sprained ankle, had 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Raptors face elimination yet again in Game 6 in Toronto on Thursday.
Joel Embiid, who was playing with a torn ligament in his right thumb, had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Sixers.
Two nights after their 110-102 win in Toronto to force a Game 5, the Raptors got off to a strong start, racing out to a nine-point lead in the first quarter and stretching it to 14 in the second. They led by double digits for most of the third and took a 75-66 advantage into the fourth.