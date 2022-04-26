Toronto Raptors beat Philadelphia 76ers 103-88 to force Game 6

PHILADELPHIA - The Toronto Raptors faced elimination for the second time in three days and came out victorious once again.

Pascal Siakam scored 23 points and 10 rebounds and the Raptors beat the 76ers 103-88 on Monday to cut Philadelphia's lead in their best-of-seven opening-round playoff series to 3-2.

Precious Achiuwa had 17 points, while OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. finished with 16 apiece for the Raptors, who were missing injured all-star guard Fred VanVleet. Scottie Barnes, in his second game back after sitting two with a sprained ankle, had 12 points and eight rebounds.