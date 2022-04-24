Toronto Raptors still alive in first-round playoff series

The Toronto Raptors are still alive in their first-round playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers after avoiding a sweep with a 110-102 win.

Pascal Siakam scored a playoff career high 34 points and N-B-A rookie of the year Scottie Barnes returned to the lineup after missing two games with an ankle injury.

Game 5 goes Monday in Philly where the status of all-star guard Fred VanVleet is up in the air after he left Saturday's game with a hip strain.