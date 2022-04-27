Toronto shooting suspect atop Canada's Most Wanted List arrested on day 1

The top name on a new list of Canada’s most wanted violent fugitives was arrested just hours after the list – and a $250,000 reward - was made public.

On Oct. 13, 2021, 43-year-old Craig MacDonald was watching a Leafs game at a Boston Pizza in the Cinemart Drive and Milner Avenue area of Scarborough.

He reportedly got into an argument with a man at the restaurant, who allegedly waited for him in the parking lot and shot him to death.

Police identified the suspect in that incident as Abilaziz Mohamed.

On Tuesday morning, police and the nationwide BOLO program named Mohamed the number one fugitive on its new Canada’s Most Wanted list.

They also offered a $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest, available for the next six months.

By Tuesday evening, someone submitted an anonymous tip and Mohamed was arrested, Toronto police said.

“We hope this provides a small amount of closure for the victim's family,” Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said. “We work proudly and effectively with our BOLO partners and this successful arrest sends a clear message to those who continue to evade justice - you will be found.”

Mohamed faces one count of first-degree murder.

He appeared in court via video link at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Wednesday morning.

The next name on the Most Wanted list is Gene Karl Lahrkamp, a 36-year-old British Columbia resident wanted in the shooting death of 32-year-old Jimi Sandhu in Muang, Phuket, Thailand, on Feb. 5, 2022.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

A $100,000 reward is offered for information leading to his arrest.

