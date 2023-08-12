Tour di Via Italia returns to Erie Street this weekend 

This weekend marks the return of the highly anticipated 65th annual Tour di Via Italia Bike Races and 36th annual St. Angela Merici Festival on Erie Street.

The iconic Tour di Via Italia celebrates a rich legacy of cycling excellence, bringing together riders, spectators, and the community for an unforgettable weekend of competitive racing and community festivities.

Fil Rocca, Owner of Mezzo Ristorante & Lounge President, Via Italia BIA says organizers made some changes to this years races.

"They had changed weekends to August to hopefully draw a bigger crowd so we're expecting a large turnout for Saturday. Also Sunday is the St. Angela Merici Festival as well. So the streets will be closed down here. Come and enjoy some street food and entertainment."

He says the excitement for this weekend's events is building up.

"A lot of people are talking about it and reserving tables already at the local patios and restaurants, so it's going to be a busy weekend for us which we're looking forward to. And anytime there's an event down here it obviously draws a larger crowd, so the merchants do benefit from that, the exposure and some of the business as well."

Since its inception, the Tour di Via Italia has grown into a premier cycling event.

He says the race attracts participants from all over.

"I'm not sure where the furthest person is coming from but I definitely know of a lot of people coming from the states for sure, but I'm sure other countries as well. Yeah, it's definitely a benefit for Windsor, not just Via Italia, to bring in some more tourism to the area and exciting events like the big races."

Courtesy of www.stangelamerici.ca

On Sunday, there will be a wide array of activities for the entire family during the St. Angela Merici Festival.

Visitors can enjoy live music, food, kids' activities, and an outdoor mass and procession starting at 7:30 pm.

There will be some road closures in place all weekend in the area of Erie Street from Howard Avenue to Parent Avenue.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi