Tourigny Named OHL's Best Coach

Ottawa 67's head coach Andre Tourigny has been named the Ontario Hockey League's coach of the year for the second straight season.

Windsor's Bob Boughner also won the award in back to back years, in 2008 and 2009.

The 67's were on top of the OHL standings with a 50-11-1 record before the 2019-20 season ended early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 50 wins tied a franchise record that the team set in 2018-19.

Ottawa led the OHL this season in goals (296), surrendered the fewest goals (164), owned the OHL's top power play (29.8 per cent) and had the third-ranked penalty kill (82.1 per cent).

Tourigny, 45, joined the 67's as head coach and vice president of hockey operations prior to the franchise's 50th anniversary season in 2017-18.

The native of Nicolet, Que., was also an assistant on Canada's championship team at the 2020 world junior hockey championship.



