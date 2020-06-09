Tourism Starts Recovery Plan with Launch of 2020-2021 Visitor's Guide



WINDSOR — Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island has started its recovery plan with the launch of its 2020-2021 visitor's guide.

Tourism CEO Gordon Orr says tourism was one of the first industries decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic and it will likely be one of the last to fully recover.

So TWEPI is focusing on staycations and encouraging people to explore the region.

"We are asking people to explore our neighbourhoods, distinctive neighbourhoods, get out and travel and disperse to other areas when it is safe to do so," says Orr.

As part of the launch of the official guide , TWEPI distributed hand sanitizer to its 80 partners listed in the booklet.

Essex County Warden Gary McNamara says it is time to explore your own backyard noting there are some hidden gems everywhere in the four corners of the region.

"Whether it is at Point Pelee, Navy Yard in Amherstburg, our beautiful Lakewood Park in Tecumseh, Jackson Park, the beautiful waterfront in the city of Windsor, there are so many good things for us to take advantage of," says McNamara.



