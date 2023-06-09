Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island hosting Open Farms Day to celebrate local farms

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island is hosting Open Farms Day on Saturday to celebrate local farms.

In partnership with the Essex County Federation of Agriculture, the day will allow members of the surrounding communities onto farms to learn about where local food and drinks come from.

Open Farms is also looking to celebrate local farms, residents, food producers and more by giving locals the opportunity to explore on-the-farm experiences and learn more about the culture and processes in the region.

There is eight on-the-farm experiences, at different W.E. Heart Local program participants, that residents can choose from to visit, and by registering for a free digital passport, it will act as a guidance tool between the farms.

The eight local farms include Amherstburg Farmers Market, Big Oak Farms, Dockside Fisheries, Maidstone Tree Farm and Garden Centre, Oxley Estate Winery, Raymont's Berries, the Farm House Market with Essex County Federation of Agriculture, and lastly the Vivace Estate Winery.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Lynnette Bain, Vice President of Destination Development at Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, says knowing where your food comes from changes your perspective on what you eat.

"It's never really been more important to know where our food comes from, how we're protecting our environment, being more sustainable by reducing our carbon footprint, buying food closer to home. And what better way to enjoy food then to know the farmer who grew it, or raised that food, or produced it."

She says Open Farms is a perfect way to get everyone in Windsor-Essex involved.

"When you grow up in a city you might not really understand what farm life is like, and for those of us who live in the county, we might be a bit closer to it, but we take for granted that people might have a lot of questions, they want to know more about it and that life. So Open Farms is a perfect way to do that."

Bain says there are many farms available to visit.

"At the Farm House Market they're going to have a meet-and-greet with ponies, you can do a pony ride I believe at a couple of the stops. Oxley Estate Winery, they're doing a vineyard tour, so wineries are farms too. And you're going to be able to taste 'Dotty', it's a wine, a non-alcoholic wine paired with some delicious popcorn, and there is going to be activities for kids."

Those looking to register or looking for the schedule of activities planned for the day can find more by clicking here.

Another Open Farms Day, featuring additional W.E. Heart Local partners, is also scheduled for Saturday September 25.

-with files from AM800's The Shift