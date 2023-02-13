Town could step back from running Highland Games in Kingsvile

The future of the Highland Games in Kingsville is in uncertain territory.

Town Council will be asked at its Monday, Feb. 13 meeting to approve dissolving the Kingsville Highland Games Advisory Committee and that the Highland Games not be operated by the Town in 2023.

According to the report going to Council, several members of the Highland Games Advisory Committee have resigned and the chief administrative officer spoke to remaining committee members who indicated they would like the committee to be dissolved. Former volunteers on the committee are looking at operating the event at other locations and without Town involvement.

Mayor Dennis Rogers says the Highland Games is looking to become its own entity and not be a committee of council.

"Sometimes when you're your own organization, you get some stuff done a little quicker. Sometimes it's just better for the town to be there in a support role," he says.

The Highland Games celebrate the Scottish and Celtic culture, featuring traditional events like the caber toss, tug-of-war and dance competitions, along with a community breakfast, food trucks, vendors and a beer garden.

Rogers says they don't want it to go away.

"We enjoy it and we want it to continue to happen for a long time in our community," he says. "Talking to the committee and some of the committee members, are there options to have it supported outside of the town? The municipal town, not the area, it will still be in Kingsville. Is it better for them to be out on their own?"

The report to Council indicates talks have also been held with officials with the Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary, as the organization has expressed interest in operating the event in 2023.

Rogers says they need to look at whether it would be better for the event to be staged with the town just in a support role.

"We want it to continue within Kingsville. Really we're just looking at what is the most successful model moving forward for all sides," he says.

Highland Games were organized in Kingsville until 1987 and in 2019, the games were restarted and approved to operate as a Town-led event.

The 2019 event had over 6,000 tickets were sold and a revenue surplus resulted, but throughout the COVID pandemic the Highland Games had to be cancelled.

When it returned in 2022, fewer people attended the event than in 2019, which impacted anticipated revenues, resulting in a deficit of approximately $18,700 in 2022.

The remaining reserves from prior years covered the majority of the expenses resulting in a net loss of $6,140.

Council meets at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13.