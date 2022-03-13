Town hall about the war in Ukraine set for this Sunday

Anyone looking to learn more about the ongoing war in Ukraine might be interested in a local town hall meeting set for this Sunday.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Ukrainian National Federation Hall, located at 1033 Ottawa Street, on beginning at 2 p.m.

Leisha Nazarewich, President of the local Ukrainian Canadian Congress Chapter, says there will be presentations from a few speakers that will be on hand, followed by a question and answer session.

"We are having four presenters to give information on a variety of elements."

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk will be speaking about the refugee program being proposed by the federal government, local teacher Andrew Stebelsky will offer a historical perspective on Ukraine, the human aspect will be touched on by Nataliya Kachor who has immediate family in Ukraine, and Carol Guimond, president of the local Ukrainian National Federation, will speak about the humanitarian effort.

Nazarewich says she expects there will be many questions around the refugee programs and when they will start.

People will want to know when it will get started here in Canada. When people can start processing their applications overseas, how it will be handled, that kind of thing. What papers need to be provided, I can anticipate some of that being asked."

She says not all of the people fleeing Ukraine right now want to leave permanently, they're simply looking for safety during Russia's invasion.

"They're seeking safety for the children especially. When you see the pictures it's heartbreaking to see the babies in mother's arms, and the toddlers, and then of course the teenagers as well too. We have to remember that what they're doing is trying to save the future for Ukraine, and the future is in the children."

Nazarewich says the space is limited to about 70 people, and COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the meeting.

People looking for more information can call 519-254-5559.