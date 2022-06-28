Town hall meeting to discuss traffic and road safety issues in Windsor

A chance for the public to have a say on traffic and road safety issues in Windsor.

A town hall meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening at Willistead Manor to discuss issues such as neighbourhood speeding, pedestrian comfort crossing major streets, safety of children walking to school and driver behaviour at school pick-up and drop-off times.

Ward 4 City Councillor Chris Holt says road safety and pedestrian safety is vital to everyone living in Windsor.

"Anything we can do to have this conversation. Maybe commit to changing the way we behave on the roads, everyone is going to benefit from it, no matter where you live," he says.

Officials from the City of Windsor will take part in the meeting, including the Traffic Operations and Parking Enforcement departments, Windsor police, area school representatives and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Holt says he does not want one question left unanswered for the residents who are there.

"A lot of them will be angry and they will be demanding answers to their questions," he says. "I really do not one question gone unanswered that evening. I've invited a lot of members of administration that are deeply involved with road safety."

Holt organized the meeting after two children were hit by vehicles in seperate incidents this June.

He says it is within our power to change our behaviour on the roads.

"At the end of the day, we are the ones that are controlling the cars that we drive," says Holt. "Or we are the ones that have an influence in maybe that member of the family that has a lead foot and we have an influence in their lives as well. It's up to all of us to change the culture of driving around the city."

The town hall meeting is open to the public. It begins at 6 p.m. at Willistead Manor at 1899 Niagara St. in Windsor.