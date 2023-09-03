Town of Amherstburg and Movati offering swimming lessons this fall

Amherstburg residents will be able to splash into swim lessons this fall.

In partnership with Movati Amherstburg, the Town's Recreation Department is providing residents the opportunity to take part in swimming lessons offered this fall at Movati.

The 10-week long swimming lessons program include parent and toddler classes, preschool lessons, adult swimming lessons, and a variety of lessons and medals to choose from.

Amherstburg residents will receive a $50 discount.

Heidi Baillargeon, Director of Parks, Facilities, Recreation and Culture for the Town of Amherstburg, says this is only for Amherstburg residents.

"So this is kind of a way that we're partnering with various partners within the community, and we previously partnered with the Town of LaSalle to provide swim services, and to provide that recreational service to residents of the Town of Amherstburg," she says.

Baillargeon calls it a perfect way to stay active this fall.

"Healthy, active living is something that we strive to promote within the Town. And this is one way that we can encourage the community to get involved in that, especially with the colder weather coming. And so, Movati was a perfect partnership," she says.

Classes at Movati range from $160 for parent and toddler classes to $400 if you're doing a private class or certification.

Registration will take place on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 at Movati Amherstburg, located at 400 Sandwich Street South.

Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Click here for more information on the lessons and scheduling.