Town of Amherstburg reaches 'confidential settlement' with former employee

The Town of Amherstburg has announced that a confidential settlement has been reached with its former director of corporate services.

The announcement comes over two years after Cherly Horrobin departed from the town.

On Aug. 19, 2021, it was announced that three high ranking officials were no longer employed by the Town of Amherstburg.

At that time, Mayor Aldo DiCarlo said former chief administrative officer John Miceli, director of planning and development service Nicole Rubuli and Cheryl Horrobin, the director of corporate services were no longer serving in their roles.

DiCarlo said council made all its decisions in the best interest of the town and that it was a personal matter.

All three were escorted from town hall.

The reason for the departure was never revealed.

A release issued Friday announcing the settlement with Horrobin states "We recognize that she is a senior municipal employee who has demonstrated a wide range of skills over her career. The Corporation wishes her the best in her future endeavours."