Town of Amherstburg suspends vaccination policy

The Town of Amherstburg has suspended its vaccination policy.

During Monday evening's meeting, council has voted in favour of suspending the town's vaccination policy.

The policy was put in place on September 16, 2021 which stated that employee's needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who did not receive the shot would be put on unpaid leave which could result in dismissal.

During the meeting, administration stated that evidence to support that the Vaccination Policy as it exists in its present state for requiring staff to be "fully vaccinated" doesn't provide further protections beyond what is being recommended by public health officials.

Administration says they have been cautious in retaining the vaccination requirement for all new employees as well as having retained, until very recently, the Employee Workplace Health Assessment Screening Tool to assist in the day to day decisions

regarding employees entering the workplace.

The Town is only suspending the policy opposed to reverting it back to the pre-pandemic state as a precaution in case the previsions need to be put back into place.