Town of Essex Approves 2020 Budget

Essex Town Council gave final approval on a 2020 Budget that will see a zero percent increase Tuesday night.

Director of Corporate Services Jeffery Morrison says operating expenses for 2020 are just under $43-million and the capital budget is $25-million.

He says a projected increase in the tax base due to new builds and accounting for this year's municipal property assessment made the tax freeze possible.

"We built a model that we felt was sustainable and could provide value for tax dollars to provide new services for residents and quality of life," he says. “We absorbed the [property] assessment increase so that $230,000 we get based on assessment increases will be applied directly to the debt for the Harrow Streetscape Project. That way it's tied to a tangible asset."

Key investments are still on track under the town's Four Year Forecast, according to Morrison.

"One being the Harrow Streetscape Project and then the Essex Streetscape Project forecasted for 2021. Those are two significant projects that will really revitalize those downtown centres," he added.

Harrow streetscaping will cost roughly $4.5-million and the Essex Centre streetscaping will cost $3.8-million in 2021.

The town will also spend $2.7-million on a new Essex Fire and Rescue Station #2.