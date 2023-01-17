Town of Essex approves funding for washrooms in Heritage Gardens Park

The Town of Essex has approved funding for an on-going project.

During Monday evening's meeting, council approved additional funding required to complete the build of washrooms at the Heritage Gardens Park.

In 2022, the funding for the build was approved during the budget deliberations, in hopes of promoting more events and tourism in the park by offering a washroom in the space.

Council approved a $300,000 budget, which included donations from the Rotary Club of Essex and a donation from the Essex BIA.

In September 2022, due to inflationary costs, the project sat $43,440 over budget which council then approved additional funding to complete the project.

However, during the beginning stages of the project, the contractor was to install a water line to the washroom location, but encountered issues with large foundations as well as large rocks.

The additional labour and removal of materials required for the installation of the water line amounted to $15,132.95.

The town has received a grant of $28,646 from the 'My Main Street Community Activator Program', and will offset the labour costs with $13,513 also going toward the total project cost.

Council unanimously approved the funding for the project to be completed.