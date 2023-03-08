Town of Essex approves one year lease agreement with Ice Cool Treats

Councillors with the Town of Essex have approved yet another operator for the Colchester Harbour and Beach Canteen.

At their regular meeting on Monday evening, council unanimously approved entering into a one year lease agreement with Ice Cool Treats.

The agreement will start on May 1, and is subject to two additional years.

Ice Cool Treats will pay a monthly rate of $700, plus HST, while operating and should they wish to continue the lease after year one, the monthly lease rate would incur changes matching the yearly consumer price index.

This will be the fourth canteen operator at Colchester Harbour since 2012.

Mayor Sherry Bondy told AM800 news before the meeting that having a new operator is exciting for the community heading into beach season.