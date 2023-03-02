Town of Essex asking for resident input on Strategic Action Plan

The Town of Essex is asking those living in the town to complete a survey on how to make the community a better place to live.

Essex has partnered with Linton Consulting Services Inc. to develop the 2023-2026 Strategic Action Plan.

As part of the initial phase of the project, those in the town are asked to complete a brief five minute online questionnaire to provide input on what could be done to better the town.

The survey can be accessed online until March 15.

Sherry Bondy, Mayor of Essex says this is an opportunity to gather feedback for this term of council.

"At the beginning of each term of council we get together, we have a strategy session and we plan the direction that the town is going to go in the next four years. So, we really want residents to be interactive with us and give us their feedback so we can represent them to the best of our abilities."

She says council wants to know where residents priorities are.

"Are they in Parks and Rec? Are they in Urban Centre Development? Another question that I think is really important and really timely is level of service. We have, I would say a high level of service in the Town of Essex, street cleaning, splash pad hours, but all of those services cost money. So if residents are happy or they see that as a way to cut back, please let us know."

Bondy says this will plan will guide council decisions until 2026.

"This is a once in a four year opportunity for residents to become engaged. Not saying we can't tweak things later on, but this Strategic Plan will be the guiding document that we'll base all of our decisions on for the next four years."

A link to the survey can be found by clicking here.

Those who are looking for a paper copy of the survey can contact the Town of Essex.

Council will meet with consultants following the deadline to discuss the results of the survey and complete the Strategic Action Plan.