Town of Essex continues to update residents on August storm events

The Town of Essex continues to update residents on two storm events that took place on back-to-back days in August.

The Town held a special council meeting to provide an update from administration on steps the Town is taking to ensure residents who still need help from the storm's that took place on August 23 and 24 have information, and to provide an update on what the Town is doing to ensure that residents are protected from future storm events as well.

The report featured a quick update from the Essex Region Conservation Authority, as well as the Town's Chief Administrative Officer, and other members of administration.

According to Environment Canada, the storms in Windsor-Essex were a "one in 100 year event".

The Town of Essex saw significant water throughout the region, where many of their municipal sanitary systems saw an 800 per cent and a 900 per cent increase in their daily average intake. The Colchester Lagoon suffered the worst of it, having 14 times the daily intake on August 24.

Doug Sweet, Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Essex, says the Town is looking at developing an 'emergency code system'.

"So depending on the severity of the incident the appropriate level would be activated, which would provide direction on when to declare an emergency, when to activate the emergency operating centre, when to close or open different facilities, how to communicate with staff, council, and residents, the level of service that will be provided based on the storm for clean-up. Details will come as we continue our research on all these on what the code levels will look like."

Sweet says administration is currently reviewing future budgets.

"To give you an example, which is a small example, but we're looking at purchasing a second wood chipper. For all three storms, we didn't have the proper equipment in house, so when you look to rent a chipper or get a contractor, they're already rented or already out helping other municipalities in other places. So, we're looking at having those proper tools in our municipality for these types of incidents."

Robert Mackie, Manager of Environmental Services for the Town, says the municipal sanitary systems, including the Colchester Lagoon were extremely overwhelmed with water.

"This was the first time in the history of a Colchester Lagoon System that we underwent a by-pass where we sent treated, partially treated sewage into the lake. This is the first time in history that we've ever had to do that, it was a partial by-pass to relieve our system."

Mayor Sherry Bondy says she wants to hear concerns from the public at coffee open houses hosted by her and deputy mayor Rob Shepley.

"So if you want to bring us concerns about your particular drain, or growth development in your area, please attend one of those coffee open houses."

The Town has been in contact with the Ontario government and are currently trying to apply for the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians. This is for residents and businesses, but the program must be activated by the province for specific areas.

If the program is activated, the public in the designated areas can apply for assistance from the program.

The provincial government is currently reviewing the Town's request and a team is being sent to the region to determine if Essex meets the criteria.

The first Coffee with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor is tonight at the Harrow Arena from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.