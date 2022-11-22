Town of Essex council members officially sworn in

The Town of Essex has officially sworn in their council members during a ceremony.

Inauguration took place last night at the Essex Centre Sports Complex for all new and re-elected members.

Mayor Sherry Bondy, who was previously a councillor, beat opponent and incumbent mayor Richard Meloche in a close race.

During the ceremony, Meloche passed the Chain of Office over to Bondy.

During Bondy's inaugural speech, she says this is a very important event for the town to see their new council.

She says she is honoured and grateful.

"I'm honoured to lead this new council. This is a privilege I will not take for granted. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve members of my community, administration and council."

Bondy says it's not always going to be easy, but that everyone needs to work together.

"I ran for mayor to serve the members of the public. I ran to provide an option in a different style and approach to municipal politics. There's no denying there's going to be a learning curve, but my hope is that we as council can learn together, and grow in the process together. With hardwork and perseverance, we can make a strong team even stronger."

Newly elected deputy mayor, Rob Shepley, was beaming during his thank you speech.

He says he's looking forward to working alongside council.

"To my fellow council members, my slogan throughout was 'Working together.' I believe that mantra. It has served me well throughout my years in business and life, and it will serve us well over the next four years. I'm looking forward to working with each and every one of you, and congratulations to everybody."

Ward 1 councillor, Katie McGuire-Blais, is another new face around the council table who will work in Ward 1 with incumbent councillor Joe Garon.

McGuire-Blais says she's happy with what the previous council was able to accomplish and hopes this term's council can expand on it.

"I hope that this council can continue that momentum. We want to plan for not only today, but 10 and 20 years down the road. And that's what I look forward to doing with this council and administration. So, to my fellow councillors, deputy mayor, madam mayor, I truly look forward to working with all of you."

The first official regular council meeting will be held on December 5 starting at 6 p.m.