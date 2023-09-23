Town of Essex extends by-law enforcement hours

The Town of Essex is making some changes when it comes to by-law enforcement hours.

Traditionally by-law enforcement officers worked Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., now officers will work expanded hours to include some evenings and weekends, addressing concerns related to enforceable by-laws, including noise disturbances, parking violations, and short-term rental licensing compliance.

Mayor Sherry Bondy says a lot of complaints that came in after hours were about loud music, tying up valuable resources.

"Dog's barking is another one. You know just some of the things that before when we didn't have after-hours, people would have to call the OPP. So now that we're bringing in our by-law team, that free's our OPP up to respond to things that we really want our police force to respond to, like traffic issues and domestic calls."

She says residents can still report their concerns by filling out the online form at essex.ca/reportaproblem.

"And after hours it goes right to the by-law officers as well. If it's something that is urgent, you can call OPP non-emergency. They are working with our by-law now to say okay this parking infraction is more a by-law infraction so can you please assist. So they're working in tandem to provide a higher level of service than what we've known in the past."

Bondy says this is a budgeted service for 2023 that includes two new bodies part-time.

"I think it's going to pay off, being the mayor and also the chair of the police service board, people want to see our officers out and about in the community. So it's also helping increase the presence and the effectiveness of our OPP."

In addition to the online form to report problems in the Town of Essex, residents can also:

-Call 519-776-7336, ext. 1400 during regular business hours (Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

-Contact the Short-Term Rental Unit hotline 24/7 at 1-833-ESSX STR (1-833-377-9787) to speak to a live agent and report a concern regarding the operation of a short-term rental unit in the Town of Essex.

Residents can familiarize themselves with the current by-laws, reporting procedures, and obtain answers to frequently asked questions by visiting essex.ca/bylaws.

Any problem that poses an immediate threat to public health or safety outside of regular business hours can be reported by calling 519-776-7336.