Town of Essex finance committee to look at helping fund Harrow Community Pantry

Project Hope Windsor-Essex is still hopeful to receive funding for one of their initiatives.

Project Hope says financial support is needed to keep the Harrow Community Pantry up and running.

The past year has seen the usage of the Pantry increase by almost 50 percent.

Project Hope spends roughly $1,800 a month to keep the program running for the community to access.

During Tuesday night's meeting, council decided to refer item to the finance committee for further discussions on funding.

At a later date, the finance committee will look into providing funding from the Town of Essex's budget to help with the needed costs for running the initiative.

The pantry is located at 243 McAffee Street.