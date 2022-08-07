Town of Essex lifts temporary outdoor water use ban

The Town of Essex has lifted its temporary outdoor water use ban issued Aug. 3 but some restrictions remain in place.

A release from the Town states "the announcement follows a careful assessment of the current water supply, indicating that the Harrow and Colchester South Water Treatment Tower and Reservoirs are being steadily replenished and approaching standard supply levels. There continues to be no quality concerns with the current water supply."

While the ban has been lifted, Customers of the Harrow and Colchester South Water Treatment Plant do face some restrictions on outdoor water use:

Lawn and garden watering is only permitted on alternate days. Municipal addresses ending with 0,2,4,6 and 8 are permitted to water on even calendar days and those ending with 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 may water on odd calendar days.

Lawn and garden watering is only permitted between 5:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. and between 6:00 p.m. and midnight on permitted days.

Residents with a newly seeded or sodded lawn may apply to their local municipality for a permit temporarily exempting them from the restrictions of the by-law.

For more information on lawn and garden watering, please visit https://www.essex.ca/en/live/Lawn-and-Garden-Watering.aspx.

The Harrow and Colchester Splash Pads will remain temporarily closed while the system continues to normalize. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to visit the Essex Centre Splash Pad located at 60 Fairview Ave. W. at the Essex Centre Sports Complex. For more information on splash pads, please visit https://www.essex.ca/en/play/splashpads.aspx.

The ban on outwood water use was first issued due to extreme weather events on the shores of Lake Erie, resulting in a significant reduction in water level at the Harrow and Colchester South Water Treatment Plant.

The reduced levels, along with increased water consumption during the warmer weather, placed a burden on the system, limiting the supply of water reserved for residents of Harrow and Colchester South.