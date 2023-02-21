Town of Essex looks to tighten rules surrounding the Integrity Commissioner

Essex is looking to tighten rules surrounding the Integrity Commissioner in the town.

A correspondence report will go before council this evening on the Ontario Ombudsman Office receiving two complaints regarding the Town of Essex's former Integrity Commissioner.

In a letter from the Ombudsman Office to Essex, it informs the town of the outcome of the review and to provide the town with best practice suggestions to improve the investigative process for the integrity commissioner going forward.

The Ombudsman is an independent and impartial Officer of the Ontario Legislature that addresses complaints about the administrative conduct of public sector bodies.

Sherry Bondy, Mayor of Essex, says the Ombudsman Office suggested tightening the Code of Conduct in the town.

"I think we could tighten up our Code of Conduct, have that discussion. Thankfully we do have a new Integrity Commissioner in the Town of Essex. And perhaps we can also send a letter to the province supporting the Ombudsman Office in their quest to have a licensing system, and more checks and balances for Integrity Commissioners going forward."

She says the Ombudsman Office is looking into Integrity Commissioner's being licensed for the job.

"The one thing that I think is really notable is the Ombudsman Office also has recommendations in their annual report that Integrity Commissioner's have a licensing system. Now, these recommendations would go to the provincial government. So, I think that's worth noting."

Bondy says having Integrity Commissioner's being licensed would bring in a better system.

"I think there should be a licensing system, and then you know, if there are several legitimate complaints perhaps from different individuals, different municipalities on that Integrity Commissioner then that Integrity Commissioner's license could be in jeopardy. It just brings a little bit more of a system with checks and balances on this very important role."

The Office of the Ontario Ombudsman wrote that in conclusion, the review of the complaints is complete and they will not be taking any additional steps at this time.

Bondy was the individual who filed the two complaints on the former commissioner.

The current Integrity Commissioner for the Town of Essex is Bruce P. Elman LL.D.

Elman's term commenced as of January 1, 2023 and will continue until to December 31 with an option to renew for a further term of two years at the Town's discretion and subject to terms and conditions.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi