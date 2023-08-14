Town of Essex looks to update residential parking bylaw

A report heading to Essex council Monday night will look to update the town's residential parking bylaw.

The recommended changes come as the town continues to grow with more apartment buildings and condos being built presenting parking challenges for residents.

For apartments and condos, the report recommends that there be separate visitor parking from required tenant parking as additional parking spaces.

It also suggests a minimum tenant parking requirement based on number of bedrooms:

-1 parking space/studio or 1-bedroom unit

-1.5 parking spaces/1-bedroom with den or 2-bedroom unit

-2 parking spaces/3-bedroom unit

Town administration also included recommended parking requirements for single-detached, semi-detached, and townhome dwellings.

Including, recognizing parking in the required front yard as required parking spaces, and allow for additional pavement in the required front yard, but set landscaping minimums:

-30% for lots having a width of less than 12m

-40% for a lot width of 12-15m

-50% for a lot width of greater than 15m

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy says council received many complaints about an apartment building on Victor Street over lack of parking.

She says with a new six-plex under construction on the same street, council needed to address the situation.

"We do know that people now are no longer a single car home. Many homes have multiple people in there. We depend on the car to get to work. So we have to look at making sure that we're accommodating enough vehicle parking so that it doesn't disturb residential side streets and have all of our side streets have parking up and down."

She says the recommended change to visitor parking would help guarantee parking spots for visitors.

"If we can add the visitor parking as an addition to, that will also help and make sure that people can have friends over and little family gatherings. So it's all about finding balance between the developers and community well-being."

She says these changes show that council is listening to concerns and following the approval, the next step would be to hold a public meeting to inform of the changes.

"We do have areas in our municipality that have parking bylaw exemptions. Some places in downtown cores where you don't necessarily have to have required parking, but we're talking here specifically about more the multi-residential, just because going forward council is the one that gets complaints. So we want to make sure that we get less complaints and we're doing a better job."

Essex council meets Monday night at 6:00 p.m.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi