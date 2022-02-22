Town of Essex names new Community Services Director

The Town of Essex has announced the appointment of Jake Morassut to the position of Community Services Director.

Morassut most recently served as the Manager of Parks and Facilities in the Community Services Department and has a long-standing history with the Town.

According to a release, he began his career as a Facility Clerk and Operator and later filled the position of By-law and Property Standards Officer in the By-law Enforcement Division in 2019.

Morassut is also currently a firefighter with Essex Fire & Rescue Services.

CAO Doug Sweet says Morassut is highly motived and has extensive experience in the Community Services Department.

"He brings a wealth of knowledge to his position as Director. He has demonstrated his ability to lead with success and we are excited for him to take on this new role."

Morassut will now be responsible for overseeing the planning and operations in all aspects of parks, facilities, recreation and culture, fire administration and community events.

His appointment will be effective as of March 28.