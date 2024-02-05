Town of Essex officially takes over responsibility for water and wastewater billing

Essex residents are asked to prepare for a change to water and wastewater billing.

The Town of Essex will take over the responsibility of billing for water and wastewater services from E.L.K. Energy Inc.

Residents can expect to receive their first bill issued by the Town within the upcoming weeks, and are asked to follow the information regarding the billing cycle.

Residents who signed up for e-billing will receive their bill through email by February 5. All remaining bills will be mailed by February 9.

Due to the transition from E.L.K. Energy, the first water bill issued by the Town will cover a 41 day period, from December 7 to January 16.

Payments made to E.L.K. Energy after January 22 may remain with E.L.K., and residents who have paid their balance to E.L.K., but still have an outstanding balance on their first Town of Essex-issued bill are asked to contact E.L.K. Energy to transfer the payment to their new account with the Town.

The Town will assume over 7,000 accounts from E.L.K.

More information can be found by clicking here.