The Town of Essex is seeking out new hires for the summer.

The town is looking for local youth to apply for a variety of summer job positions.

Jobs range from being a part of the town planning team, maintaining parks and greenspace and helping with local tourism.

Those who are interested in applying can do so on the town's website.

Applications can also be delivered in person at Essex Town Hall.

The last day to apply is February 10 at 4:30 p.m.