Town of Essex seeking resident input on 2024 budget

The Town of Essex is looking ahead to 2024 budget deliberations and wants feedback from residents.

Residents are asked to share their input using the newly developed online engagement tool that allows them to move around money toward capital projects they believe are essential for the town's growth and prosperity.

Mayor Sherry Bondy says it's important for residents to take part and let the town know where they think the budget money should be spent.

"Tourism, accessibility, roads, bridges, culverts. What is the priority to you? And then council can take this information going into our budget session this fall, and have a better understanding of the community's expectations."

She says the town is hoping to start working on the budget this fall and have it finished in December.

"Because the earlier we get our budget done, the sooner we can go out to tender and if we want to be competitive with our tenders, we want to get them out as soon as possible to get the best pricing. So all the pieces of the puzzle are coming together. Council members also have a window right now where they can submit budgets."

She says they have some big decisions to make on roads and infrastructure.

"We've done a lot of things right in our municipality in terms of facilities, so now it really comes down to where do we want to spend the money? Recreation, culture or roads. So this is another reason why we want the public to get involved."

To participate in the budget engagement process, click HERE.

Deadline to submit feedback is September 1, 2023.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi