Town of Essex to acquire former high school in Harrow

The Town of Essex will be acquiring a former high school in Harrow early next month.

Harrow District High School, located on 45 Wellington Street, is set to be used to extend potential recreation opportunities in the area, enhance green space and increase access by connecting to Pollard Park.

Essex Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche says the acquisition will be beneficial to the community.

"Additional green space that would otherwise perhaps go into developers hands and a new sub division is being built on what is currently an open green space," he continued. "Right now part of that green space was used for parking for the Harrow fair board and they would have lost that acreage of parking."

Meloche says a cost has not been finalized on the purchase yet.

"It hasn't been put out there yet and that will come next week when the official announcement comes when we purchase. As of right now it's not out there in the public."

He says Council is going into this with an open mind.

"It's going to be a community consultation as to what we do with the property and in the end it will be a community solution as to what we want to happen on that property," Meloche said.

The high school has been empty since 2016, and the acquisition of the property is set for December 3.