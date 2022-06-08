Town of Essex to celebrate residents significant milestone anniversaries and birthdays

The Town of Essex would like to recognize residents who are celebrating significant milestone anniversaries and birthdays with a congratulatory announcement at Town Council and an official certificate, signed by the Mayor himself.

Those celebrating the milestones within the calendar year are eligible to submit a request, if you've been married for 25, 50, 60, or 75 years. Or if it's your 75, 80, 85, 90, 95, or 100 birthday.

Richard Meloche, Mayor of Essex, says anyone can go on the Town of Essex website and fill out the form to be recognized.

"We will announce it at the end of our council meetings close to your birthday, and we will also have a certificate issued by the Town of Essex with your name on it and the date of your birth date or your anniversary date."

He says everyone like to be recognized and receive a certificate, and he's proud that the town can make it special.

"You know that the town is thinking of them, and we certainly appreciate the fact that they're celebrating that anniversary or special birthday and the town would like to be a part of that by sending them a certificate of congratulations to make sure that they, just to give it a little special touch."

Meloche says the website was officially open on Tuesday, and residents had already utilized the website.

"When I just came back from lunch here, I already had one on my desk to sign, that's how quick it happened. So, I believe that people will take advantage of this."

The link to recognize residents can be found on the Town of Essex website.