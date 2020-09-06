Town of Essex to Open More Facilities After Labour Day

Essex town services will see a slow reopening following Labour Day.

The Building and By-law Division Building at 2610 County Road 12 and Town Hall at 33 Talbot Street South will return with modified operating hour starting Sept. 8.

All visitors to town facilities are reminded to continue to follow physical distancing and hand hygiene recommendations from public health officials.

Visitors will also be screened for symptoms or possible previous exposures to COVID-19.

Anyone who is showing symptoms or confirms exposure to a known case of COVID-19 should stay home and seek guidance from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.



Residents are also asked to only attend town facilities for essential visits that can't be done using online services.