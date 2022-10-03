Town of Essex wants to honour Amazing Race champion

The Town of Essex is working to recognize the Amazing Race Canada champion.

Last month, Harrow-native Craig Ramsay won Season 8 of the Amazing Race Canada alongside team partner, Catherine Wreford-Ledlow.

Essex wants to acknowledge this accomplishment by changing its sign banners for gateway entries to the Town of Harrow and Colchester areas to read "Hometown of Craig C Ramsay - Winning Partner in Amazing Race Canada Season #8!"

Essex Mayor Richard Meloche says they are proud to have Ramsay as a citizen of their community.

"Craig has been away for a few years but he is a homegrown boy here in the Harrow-Colchester area," he says. "He went away for a few years to be in theatre, and of course he was in some big cities, and now he's coming back to the Harrow- Colchester now, just at the time after he won the Amazing Race."

Meloche says they want to continue to recognize accomplishments achieved by area residents.

"We've had others that we've recognized in the past, we've had Lionel Sanders, who was a part of the triathlon. This is something we would like to continue doing going forward, and I think it's a cool way of saying we love the fact that we have these people in our community and everybody is proud to have them recognized," he says.

Meloche says residents are pleased that Ramsay could be recognized with this banner.

"I had already sent an email making the notice of motion but as I'm doing it, I'm getting emails and calls from residents saying that we have to do something for this guy and that they love him so much," he adds.

Ramsay and Wreford-Ledlow took home two new pickup trucks, a once-in-a-lifetime trip around the world and a $250,000 cash prize.

The notice of motion for these changes will be brought forward during Monday's council meeting.

Council will meet at 6 p.m.